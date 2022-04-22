Police appeal after four men in a van threaten Waterlooville residents

Officers were called at 10.43pm on Wednesday, April 20 to a report that four men had pulled up outside an address on Passingham Walk in a white van and threatened the occupants.

They then collided with parked vehicles owned by the occupants of the address.

It was then reported to police that on 10.06pm the following day, three men had again arrived outside of the address in a white van and were acting in a threatening manner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PA

The occupants were not injured.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We would like to reassure residents that all those involved in this incident are believed to be known to each other and we do not believe there to be a wider risk to the community at the current time.

‘Officers will be increasing their patrols in the area and we would encourage anyone with concerns to come and speak to them.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the times stated on Wednesday, April 20 and Thursday, April 21 and may have seen what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath.

‘Perhaps you saw the men or the van arriving or leaving the area?

‘Maybe you have CCTV, Dash cam or mobile phone footage of one or both of the incidents?’

As part of the investigation a 25-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested and remains in police custody.