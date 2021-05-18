A white man aged in his 30s with a large build wearing a dark hoodie and trousers was seen flashing on Horndean Road, Emsworth, on Wednesday May 12 between 10am and 10.15am.

‘A man was seen indecently exposing himself on Horndean Road, close to the alleyway leading to Spencer Road. No-one was harmed,’ a police statement said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry and are now appealing to the public for help.

‘We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything.

‘We’d particularly like to hear from a blonde woman was jogging in the area at the time and may have seen what happened.’

SEE ALSO: Teenager injured after attack

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 44210182536.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron