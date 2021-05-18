Police appeal for blond female jogger to come forward in hunt for flasher exposing himself near Emsworth alleyway
POLICE have appealed for a blond female jogger to come forward after a hooded man with black glasses and black mask was spotted indecently exposing himself close to an alleyway.
A white man aged in his 30s with a large build wearing a dark hoodie and trousers was seen flashing on Horndean Road, Emsworth, on Wednesday May 12 between 10am and 10.15am.
Read More
‘A man was seen indecently exposing himself on Horndean Road, close to the alleyway leading to Spencer Road. No-one was harmed,’ a police statement said.
‘Officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry and are now appealing to the public for help.
‘We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything.
‘We’d particularly like to hear from a blonde woman was jogging in the area at the time and may have seen what happened.’
SEE ALSO: Teenager injured after attack
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 44210182536.