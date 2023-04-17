Police appeal for information after a dog attacks swans on the Isle of Wight
Police have released pictures after reports that a dog attacked swans on the Isle of Wight.
The West Wight Neighbourhoods Policing Team have released images and would like to identify and speak with two people, who are pictured, as part of their ongoing enquiries into an incident in Freshwater. It follows a report to police that at 7.41pm on April 7 a dog had chased and attacked swans near The Causeway. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police said two swans have died.
Police would like to speak to anyone who recognises the people in the picture from their clothing and the dark-coloured dog which can be seen in the picture.
If you know the people pictured, or this is you, contact police on 101 quoting 44230137683. You can also submit information to the police online.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form.