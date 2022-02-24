Tony Hensman from Gosport is wanted on recall to prison for failing to comply with his license conditions.

Hampshire Constabulary has launched an appeal for the missing man, aged 49, and they believe that he remains in the Gosport area.

The police have launched an appeal to find missing Tony Hensman.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and they are now asking the public for assistance.

Tony is described as:

-White

-6ft tall

-Slim to medium build

-He has dark brown hair, which is speckled with grey. The last time he was seen his hair was long on top with shaved sides and it was tied up into a top knot.

-He has a short beard and stubble which is dark and speckled with grey.

-He tends to wear matching tracksuit clothing.

If you have seen Tony, or know where he is, please do not approach him but call the police on 999 quoting 44220037684.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

