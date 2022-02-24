Hampshire police have released a CCTV image of two people they would like to speak with following a series of car burglaries in the Clanfield area.

A spokesman said: ‘Local residents reported that several attempts were made to gain entry to a number of vehicles and garages in the area during the early hours of Sunday, February 6.

‘A number of wallets, purses and quantities of cash were stolen from the vehicles as a result.

‘Those bank cards have then been used aboard a bus in Clanfield and at an Esso garage in Portsbridge, Cosham; while also being used to make purchases via an Xbox console.

‘Do you know who these people are?

‘Anyone who recognises these individuals or who has information about the incidents on Sunday, February 6 is asked to call us on 101, quoting crime reference number 44220051171.’

Alternatively, you can submit information via the following form: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

