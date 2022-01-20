An assault involving two people known to each other occurred at the Kings Road Play Area, Newtown Park, at approximately 4.30pm on Monday, January 17.

In a Facebook post, Gosport police said: ‘We are keen to speak to a potential witness to this incident.

‘The male in question was in the area at the time and stopped to check on the victim to see if they were okay.

‘If you think you might be this male, or you were also in the area at the time and saw anything of the incident, please contact 101 and quote incident number 44220022038.’

