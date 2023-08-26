A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect after the horrific incident that saw the girl plummet to her death around 6.50pm at Pickwick House, Wingfield Street, Buckland.

Emergency crews swarmed to the location with the whole area cordoned off as paramedics attempted to save the girl’s life before she died.

Girl, 8, dies after balcony fall at Pickwick House, Wingfield Street, Buckland, on August 24, 2023.

The woman was taken into custody and questioned over the tragedy on Thursday evening.

The force issued an update earlier today, with a spokesman saying: “The woman has been released on initial police bail until 24 November. Officers are still in the area.”

Now Hampshire police have appealed to the public as they continue to investigate what happened. A spokesman said: “Following this incident we would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened on the balcony before the girl fell.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44230343364 or can visit the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ .

People can also call Crimestoppers to give information 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.