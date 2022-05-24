Fareham police said they came across a ‘vehicle travelling at speed’ and driving in a ‘dangerous manner’ on Monday night.
Aa high-speed chase took place after the vehicle failed to stop as blue lights and sirens were activated.
‘This resulted in a 20-minute pursuit from Gosport through Fareham and into the rural area of our patch, before the driver stopped and all occupants of the vehicle decamped and tried to escape,’ a Facebook post from Fareham police said.
‘All of the occupants from the vehicle were found and detained. The driver was identified and was arrested for providing a breath sample that was over the prescribed limit for alcohol (drink drive), failing to stop and dangerous driving.’
The post added: ‘Thanks to our colleagues in armed response and the road traffic unit for their assistance.’