Dame Caroline Dinenage had been pleading for cash to fix the door of her constituency office, Stoke Road, Gosport, after a disgruntled man destroyed it in December.

But despite the former health minister’s fears for her parliamentary team’s safety, the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) dragged its heels over approving cash to pay for the repairs.

The door of Dame Caroline Dinenage MP's Gosport constituency office

Now, following a report by The News, IPSA has u-turned on its ‘senseless’ lack of action and has agreed to fix the broken door.

Gosport MP Dame Caroline said: ‘It’s a relief to hear that our concerns have been heeded and the criteria for MPs office security has been changed.

‘Thanks to The News and all the local people who have been worried about the safety of my team and I.

‘We are determined to continue to be available and accessible to my constituents despite the increased risk.’

Dame Caroline Dinenage, Gosport MP, had spent months trying to persuade parliamentary authorities to green light cash to repair the door of her constituency office after her political HQ was vandalised in December 2021.

As previously reported, the MP’s parliamentary offices were besieged during a prolonged attack on December 12, last year.

The raid saw a 35-year-old Gosport man launch a ‘concerted effort’ to break into the building.

Police arrested the male after the 15-minute rampage and subsequently detained him under the Mental Health Act.

But the incident left the front door to Dame Caroline’s offices, in the Conservative Association building, wrecked.

Yet, despite appeals to IPSA to pay to repair the damaged door, Dame Caroline admitted a ‘nightmare’ of bureaucratic red tape has meant the door still was left broken for months.

‘It’s a nightmare, I’m worried about my own safety but mostly that of my team,’ she told The News at the time. ‘The system is bureaucratic, long-winded and senseless.

‘I’ve been told “we are currently reviewing the security measures and your comments will be fed into this review”.

‘I’m not asking for 24/7 security, just to have a secure front door.’

The revelation came amid claims some MPs were considering ending face-to-face meetings with constituents after the murder of Sir David Amess by an Islamic State fanatic.

IPSA was reluctant to approve cash for the repairs due to the leasing terms, which only cover internal doors, not the external security door, Dame Caroline claimed last month.

An IPSA spokesman said: ‘Our colleagues at the Parliamentary Security Department at the House of Commons and the police take the lead role on security issues and advise on security arrangements.

‘Our priority is to work with MPs and the house to make it as safe as possible for MPs to continue to engage with and represent their constituents, which plays such a vital role in our democracy.’