Police arrest hundreds of drunk and drug drivers in Hampshire and Isle of Wight crackdown

Operation Holly took place between December 1 and New Year’s Day – aiming to clamp down on seasonal drinkers to keep roads safe.

The Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit of Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police conducted the campaign, arresting 288 people in total.

Of those detained in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, 168 were for drink driving and 120 for drug-driving.

Hundred of people were arrested in the latest Police crackdown on drunk and drug-driving. PIctured are PC RPU JOU David Hazlett & 1769 Scott Kerr. Photo: JAN.BRAYLEY/Hampshire Police.

Thousands of people were stopped and checked throughout the campaign.

Police conducted 1,033 breath tests over the course of the month, with 22 of them being positive for alcohol – a figure of 2.13 per cent.

Of the 139 drug wipes were carried out, 67 of them – 43 per cent – were positive results.

Sergeant Dave Hazlett, of Hampshire & Thames Valley Police Road Safety Unit, said: ‘These figures show that we will not tolerate drink or drug driving on the roads of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

‘The percentage of positive breath test results reflects what we already know – that the vast majority of road users follow the rules. I would like to thank everyone who drove responsibly over the festive season and helped to keep our roads safe.

‘On the other hand, the percentage of positive drug wipes shows that drug driving remains an issue, across several age groups.’

Adults aged 25 to 34 were the most common demographic to have positive breathalyser tests.

Younger people tended take drugs more while driving, with those aged 17-24 making up 32.83 per cent of positive drug wipes.

Sergeant Dave Hazlett said officers will still be vigilant for drunk and drug-drivers.

He added: ‘Although the operation has ended, we are still policing our roads and arresting drink and drug drivers on a daily basis.

‘Make sure you drive responsibly so your name is not added to that list.

“Our advice is clear, drinking alcohol or taking any drug, even if prescribed, can affect your ability to drive safely - so it’s not worth the risk.’

