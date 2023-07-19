News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Police arrest man, 20, after three women aged 51, 41, and 24 were groped by man in Southsea

Police have made an arrest after three women were groped by a man.
By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Jul 2023, 19:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 19:01 BST

The first incident happened at around 6:30am on Monday 10 July when a 51-year-old woman was assaulted near Canoe Lake when a man she did not know approached her from behind and touched the back of her shorts with both hands. He then ran off towards Eastney along Eastern Parade.

READ NOW: People in the dock

Shortly after 3pm on the same day a 41-year-old woman reported that a man she did not know approached her on Empshott Road and touched her chest over her clothing before running off towards Devonshire Avenue.

Police at Canoe LakePolice at Canoe Lake
Police at Canoe Lake
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A third incident shortly before 5pm on Tuesday (18 July) saw a 24-year-old woman approached on Fawcett Road by a man she did not know who touched her chest over her clothing before running off.

Officers believe the reports are linked and have been carrying out regular patrols in the area and have been reviewing CCTV.

An 20-year-old man from Portsmouth has now been arrested on suspicion of three offences of sexual assault as part of force enquiries. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44230277082.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.