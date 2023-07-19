The first incident happened at around 6:30am on Monday 10 July when a 51-year-old woman was assaulted near Canoe Lake when a man she did not know approached her from behind and touched the back of her shorts with both hands. He then ran off towards Eastney along Eastern Parade.

READ NOW: People in the dock

Shortly after 3pm on the same day a 41-year-old woman reported that a man she did not know approached her on Empshott Road and touched her chest over her clothing before running off towards Devonshire Avenue.

Police at Canoe Lake

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third incident shortly before 5pm on Tuesday (18 July) saw a 24-year-old woman approached on Fawcett Road by a man she did not know who touched her chest over her clothing before running off.

Officers believe the reports are linked and have been carrying out regular patrols in the area and have been reviewing CCTV.

An 20-year-old man from Portsmouth has now been arrested on suspicion of three offences of sexual assault as part of force enquiries. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44230277082.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.