Police arrest man, 30, after executing drugs warrants for ongoing drugs investigation
POLICE made an arrest after executing four warrants for an ongoing drugs investigation in Hampshire.
The warrants were executed this morning at addresses in Winklebury Centre in Basingstoke that led to a large quantity of cash, cannabis and mobile phones being seized.
A 30-year-old man, from Basingstoke, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class B and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.
He remains in police custody as enquires continue.
During a search of another property, a neglected dog was recovered from an address. The dog has been taken to a local kennel.
A police spokesman said: ‘We would like to thank the local residents for their patience as we completed our enquiries this morning.’