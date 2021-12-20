Police arrest man, 30, after executing drugs warrants for ongoing drugs investigation

The warrants were executed this morning at addresses in Winklebury Centre in Basingstoke that led to a large quantity of cash, cannabis and mobile phones being seized.

A 30-year-old man, from Basingstoke, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class B and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Police. Picture: Habibur Rahman

He remains in police custody as enquires continue.

During a search of another property, a neglected dog was recovered from an address. The dog has been taken to a local kennel.

A police spokesman said: ‘We would like to thank the local residents for their patience as we completed our enquiries this morning.’

