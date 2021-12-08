Officers have quizzed a 53-year-old man from the city on suspicion of three counts of dwelling burglary and one count of attempted dwelling burglary.

The arrest comes after incidents which include entry to an address on Victoria Road North between 8am and 6.10pm on Wednesday December 1.

A wallet, set of car keys, items of jewellery and two laptops were taken. The wallet contained a bank card that was later used.

Another burglary occurred on Campbell Road and a laptop, a hard drive and a house key were taken between 2.40pm and 7pm on Saturday December 4.

A third incident at around 7.40pm on the same day on Waverley Road saw a property broken into and several items of jewellery taken, as well as two credit cards.

The final break-in happened between 1pm on Saturday December 4 and 12.30am on Sunday December 5, where entry was gained to an address on Lawrence Road. Nothing was taken.

No one was home at the time of the incidents.

The suspect has been released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

Crime prevention advice includes:

Add as many layers of security as possible to make accessing your home more difficult. This could include installing CCTV or video doorbells – which can then be used for evidential purposes in the event of a crime. A house that appears occupied is less likely to be targeted by burglars, installing light switch timers inside the house can help make it appear occupied. Likewise, dusk to dawn or sensor lighting to the front and rear of your home can help deter potential thieves. Keep high value, easily portable jewellery and equipment from being visible through a window and don’t forget to register them at www.immobilise.com

