Police arrest pair from Fareham and Gosport over large street brawl in Titchfield
TWO people were arrested in a large street brawl in Titchfield that left a ‘number of people’ with injuries.
Officers were called to a large group of people fighting in Titchfield High Street near The Queen’s Head pub at 8.20pm on Sunday.
An 18-year-old woman from Fareham and a 28-year-old man from Gosport were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The pair remain in custody at this time, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.
He said: ‘During this incident, a number of people sustained injuries. None of these are life-threatening.’
‘We encourage anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any information, to contact police on 101, quoting 44210231903.’