Police arrest pair from Fareham and Gosport over large street brawl in Titchfield

Officers were called to a large group of people fighting in Titchfield High Street near The Queen’s Head pub at 8.20pm on Sunday.

An 18-year-old woman from Fareham and a 28-year-old man from Gosport were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Titchfield High Street. Picture: Google Maps

The pair remain in custody at this time, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

He said: ‘During this incident, a number of people sustained injuries. None of these are life-threatening.’

‘We encourage anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any information, to contact police on 101, quoting 44210231903.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron