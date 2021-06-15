Police arrest pair from Fareham and Gosport over large street brawl in Titchfield

TWO people were arrested in a large street brawl in Titchfield that left a ‘number of people’ with injuries.

By Richard Lemmer
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 12:13 pm

Officers were called to a large group of people fighting in Titchfield High Street near The Queen’s Head pub at 8.20pm on Sunday.

An 18-year-old woman from Fareham and a 28-year-old man from Gosport were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Titchfield High Street. Picture: Google Maps

The pair remain in custody at this time, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

He said: ‘During this incident, a number of people sustained injuries. None of these are life-threatening.’

‘We encourage anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any information, to contact police on 101, quoting 44210231903.’

