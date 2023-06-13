Hampshire and Isle of Wight Contabulary is looking for witnesses as officers investigate four robberies which unfolded under similar circumstances across three days earlier this month. During the spate of incidents, mobile phones and designer clothing were stolen, victims were threatened and one was punched in the stomach and face.

A police spokesperson said: ‘Between 3.45pm and 4pm on Saturday 3 June, two 17-year-old boys were approached by two unknown males on Elmleigh Road in Havant. One of the unknown males grabbed one of the boys and the other showed them a knife which was tucked in his waistband. A grey iPhone 14 Pro Max was stolen.‘The following day (Sunday 4 June), two males aged 19 and 20 were approached by a group of five unknown males outside of Lidl on Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea. One of the group indicated they had a knife. A Louis Vuitton cross body bag, Louis Vuitton beanie and Nike neck warmer were stolen.‘On Monday 5 June at approximately 1.45pm, on Prince George Street near the junction with The Pallant in Havant, an 18-year-old boy was approached by three unknown males who asked him what model phone he had. The victim tried to walk off but was grabbed and pulled back by two of the males, then one of them punched the boy in the stomach and face.

Three teenagers were arrested following the incident. Picture: Russell Keers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘One of the males lifted up his top to reveal a handle of what was suspected to be a knife. A dark blue iPhone 12 was stolen. Later the same day, at about 3pm, three unknown males approached a 14-year-old boy walking home from school through The Gillies in Fareham. The suspects surrounded the victim asking him what phone he had. One of the males grabbed the boy by his bag before the victim ran away. One of the males threw the victims bag back towards him but they did not follow him.’

NOW READ: Teenage boy sustains puncture wounds across body in serious Hampshire assault