Police arrest three teenagers after string of knife-point robberies in Havant, Southsea and Fareham
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Contabulary is looking for witnesses as officers investigate four robberies which unfolded under similar circumstances across three days earlier this month. During the spate of incidents, mobile phones and designer clothing were stolen, victims were threatened and one was punched in the stomach and face.
A police spokesperson said: ‘Between 3.45pm and 4pm on Saturday 3 June, two 17-year-old boys were approached by two unknown males on Elmleigh Road in Havant. One of the unknown males grabbed one of the boys and the other showed them a knife which was tucked in his waistband. A grey iPhone 14 Pro Max was stolen.‘The following day (Sunday 4 June), two males aged 19 and 20 were approached by a group of five unknown males outside of Lidl on Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea. One of the group indicated they had a knife. A Louis Vuitton cross body bag, Louis Vuitton beanie and Nike neck warmer were stolen.‘On Monday 5 June at approximately 1.45pm, on Prince George Street near the junction with The Pallant in Havant, an 18-year-old boy was approached by three unknown males who asked him what model phone he had. The victim tried to walk off but was grabbed and pulled back by two of the males, then one of them punched the boy in the stomach and face.
‘One of the males lifted up his top to reveal a handle of what was suspected to be a knife. A dark blue iPhone 12 was stolen. Later the same day, at about 3pm, three unknown males approached a 14-year-old boy walking home from school through The Gillies in Fareham. The suspects surrounded the victim asking him what phone he had. One of the males grabbed the boy by his bag before the victim ran away. One of the males threw the victims bag back towards him but they did not follow him.’
Following enquiries into these incidents police have made three arrests.Following police enquiries, a 16-year-old male from Portsmouth and a 15-year-old male from Southsea were arrested on suspicion of robbery and attempted robbery. They were released on initial police bail until 5 September.A 15-year-old male from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of robbery and common assault, and subsequently released on initial police bail until 7 September.Anyone who witnessed these incidents, or has any information about they, can report online via the police website or call 101 quoting reference numbers 44230222349, 44230222152, 44230221342 or 44230219819.