As previously reported in The News, a man and woman were found dead in the council flat on Estella Road, Buckland, on November 2. Officers were first called to the sudden death of a man in his 50s at 10.40am. Later, officers on patrol came across a man in his 60s in Centaur Road who needed help before he was taken back to the same flat. When police went in with him at 4.20pm they found the body of a woman in her 60s.

SEE ALSO: Dog bites child

It led to the arrest of a 53-year-old woman on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs before a a 50-year-old woman from Portsmouth was arrested for the same charge. The 53-year-old woman was released from the investigation with no further action being taken against her in January while the 50-year-old woman remained under investigation.

Police presence at Estella Road, Buckland, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a police spokesman, giving an update, has said: ‘Both parties that were arrested have now been released without charge and will face no further action. The matter has been passed to the coroner for inquest.’

One resident previously said: ‘The (deceased couple) were the best neighbours I’ve ever had. They were good people. They had a lovely dog and we used to chat sometimes.

‘I’ve not a clue what happened. All I heard was their dog screaming at one point. It seems weird the way it happened. It’s sad to see them go, especially in such strange circumstances.’