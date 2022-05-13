Police arrest wanted Hayling Island man Danny Buckland, 32, for breaching licence conditions

POLICE have arrested a wanted man from Hayling Island and sent him back to prison for breaching licence conditions.

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 13th May 2022, 11:04 am

Officers issued an appeal to track down Danny Buckland, 32, last week.

The public were warned not to approach him while at large.

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man, wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A statement from Hayling Island police said: ‘Last week we published a Wanted appeal requesting assistance in locating a man from Hayling Island after he failed to comply with his license conditions.

‘A 32-year-old man has now ben arrested and recalled to prison.’

