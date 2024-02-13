News you can trust since 1877
Waterlooville murder probe: Man arrested over death of woman, 57, released from custody

A man arrested on suspicion of murder in Waterlooville following the death of a woman has been released by police on bail for three months.
By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Feb 2024, 11:42 GMT
As reported, police were called to Delphi Way in Crookhorn at 4.52pm on Sunday 11 February after the body of a 57-year-old woman was found inside a maisonette. A 37-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody.

Now the force has said he has been bailed until May as the investigation continues. Officers will remain at the scene until Wednesday.

A force spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the woman’s death. Her family has been informed. As part of our investigation a 37-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been bailed with conditions until 11 May while enquiries continue.

"Officers will remain at the address today (Tuesday 13 February) and tomorrow. Anyone with any concerns or information can speak to our uniformed Neighbourhood Policing Team officers who will be regularly patrolling the area."

