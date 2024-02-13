Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police are investigating the death of a 57-year-old who was found at an address in Delphi Way, Waterlooville. A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.

As reported, police were called to Delphi Way in Crookhorn at 4.52pm on Sunday 11 February after the body of a 57-year-old woman was found inside a maisonette. A 37-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody.

Now the force has said he has been bailed until May as the investigation continues. Officers will remain at the scene until Wednesday.

A force spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the woman’s death. Her family has been informed. As part of our investigation a 37-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been bailed with conditions until 11 May while enquiries continue.