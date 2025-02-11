Police bail man after arrest in Portsmouth pub

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 11th Feb 2025, 19:52 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 19:55 BST
British Transport Police have released a man on bail following an arrest in a city pub.

British Transport Police were called to the Admiral Drake pub in Kingston Crescent following reports of a man in possession of stolen goods on February 7 where they arrested a man on suspicion of being in possession of stolen goods.

They were accompanied by an armed officer from Hampshire Police.

BTP has now confirmed the man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

