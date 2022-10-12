News you can trust since 1877
Police bring woman to safety after concern for welfare reports at Cosham railway station

POLICE were sent to Cosham railway station to help a woman in distress.

By Freddie Webb
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers went to the scene at 5.22pm on Saturday.

They received reports that a woman was in distress, and they were ‘concerned’ for her welfare.

Police brought a woman to safety at Cosham railway station, after reports of people being concerned for her welfare.

On arrival, the woman was brought to safety.

A spokeswoman from the British Transport Police said: ‘Officers were called to Cosham station at 5.22pm on September 8 following concern for the welfare of a woman.

‘Officers attended and she was taken to a place of safety.’

