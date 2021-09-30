Police called to man on roof of Portsmouth building after concerns for his welfare
POLICE are currently talking to a man on a roof of a building in Portsmouth.
Officers were called out at 12.12pm this afternoon following reports of concern for the welfare of the man.
The report said that the man was on a roof of a building at the junction of Butcher Street and St George’s Square.
Police are now on the scene.