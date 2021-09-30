Police called to man on roof of Portsmouth building after concerns for his welfare

POLICE are currently talking to a man on a roof of a building in Portsmouth.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 2:08 pm
Updated Thursday, 30th September 2021, 2:38 pm

Officers were called out at 12.12pm this afternoon following reports of concern for the welfare of the man.

Read More

Read More
Arrest made as Gosport man, 29, released under investigation following dwelling ...

The report said that the man was on a roof of a building at the junction of Butcher Street and St George’s Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police attend incident at the junction of Butcher Street and St Georges Square. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

Police are now on the scene.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.