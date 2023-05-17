Officers were called to the disused building, adjacent to London Road, at 11am and 2pm – but their searches proved fruitless.

NOW READ: Early morning raid for Portsmouth police yields good return as cannabis grow unearthed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Contabulary spokesperson said: ‘We were called just after 11am today, 17 May, to reports of a possible break in at The News Centre, London Road in Hilsea. Officers attended the location and conducted a thorough search but no one was located. At 2pm we were called back after reports of a person seen jumping the fence. Officers attended with a Police Dog, but no one was located.’

Police were first called to The News Centre today at 11am.

Responding to the reports, Hilsea ward councillor Daniel Wemyss: ‘As the local Councillor for the ward, I'm really worried about the increased levels of antisocial behaviour and vandalism plaguing Hilsea. I’m thankful for the quick and positive response of the police, but these instances happening in broad daylight are unsettling for our community, and we deserve to feel safe and secure in our own neighbourhood. I have been working with the Police and Crime Commissioner to beef-up patrols in the area to help tackle the problem as I know many residents are rightly concerned.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News Centre in London Road has been empty since previous owner DMG Media shut down its operations in July last year, ending five decades of newspaper printing from the site. Construction of the new depot is expected to begin in the next few months and last between two and three years.

Police were first called to The News Centre today at 11am.

Police were first called to The News Centre today at 11am.