Police called to reports of break-ins at News Centre building in Hilsea
Police were called to the News Centre in Hilsea today after multiple reports that people were breaking in to the building.
Officers were called to the disused building, adjacent to London Road, at 11am and 2pm – but their searches proved fruitless.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Contabulary spokesperson said: ‘We were called just after 11am today, 17 May, to reports of a possible break in at The News Centre, London Road in Hilsea. Officers attended the location and conducted a thorough search but no one was located. At 2pm we were called back after reports of a person seen jumping the fence. Officers attended with a Police Dog, but no one was located.’
Responding to the reports, Hilsea ward councillor Daniel Wemyss: ‘As the local Councillor for the ward, I'm really worried about the increased levels of antisocial behaviour and vandalism plaguing Hilsea. I’m thankful for the quick and positive response of the police, but these instances happening in broad daylight are unsettling for our community, and we deserve to feel safe and secure in our own neighbourhood. I have been working with the Police and Crime Commissioner to beef-up patrols in the area to help tackle the problem as I know many residents are rightly concerned.’
The News Centre in London Road has been empty since previous owner DMG Media shut down its operations in July last year, ending five decades of newspaper printing from the site. Construction of the new depot is expected to begin in the next few months and last between two and three years.