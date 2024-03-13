Police carry out raids across Portsmouth with man arrested

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in London Road. Pic: Hab Rahman

It led to a man being arrested over handling stolen goods after police had been tipped-off. "We executed a number of warrants in Portsmouth at several business locations on Kingston Road and London Road, as well at addresses in Sultan Road and Market Way, in relation to intelligence received around possible handling of stolen goods," a police spokesperson said.

"A 42 year-old man from Portsmouth was subsequently arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, and has been released on police bail until Wednesday 12 June while investigations continue.

"We ask that if anyone has any information that could help us with our investigation, especially in relation to where stolen goods may be sold, please report this to us by calling 101 and quoting reference number 44240106511, or online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/."