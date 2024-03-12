Part of M27 set for closure for works to improve "dangerous" stretch
The £83m scheme, which is set to run until spring 2026, will resolve the issue of blurred lines on a “dangerous” stretch where a fatal crash happened last month.
A lane reduction in each direction and a 50mph speed limit will be in operation during the work. National Highways said of the scheme: "This project will provide a low-noise surface along the M27 between junctions 5 and 7. We're also making significant draining improvements to the road and safety improvements to the central reservation. All together these measures will ensure a smoother ride for drivers, make the road quieter, improve safety and ensure the road lasts longer."
The authority said the next closure will take place from Wednesday March 13 to Friday 15 March at the junction 5 westbound entry slip road - near where the fatal crash happened on February 21. The closures will take place between 9.00pm and 6.00am the next morning.
The authority added: "We’ll aim to carry out any noisy work during the earliest part of the night and we’ll make every effort to carefully manage noise levels to minimise the impact of this work. We’re sorry for any inconvenience or disruption this may cause.
"During this time, designated diversion routes will be in place. Please join the M27 heading in the opposite direction, before exiting at the next junction, and re-joining the M27 heading in your desired direction."