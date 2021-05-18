Joshua Stedman, 30, of no fixed address, stole £75 worth of electric toothbrushes from Superdrug on Gosport High Street on March 29 this year.

Two days later, the thief stole £371 worth of cosmetic creams from the same shop.

Joshua Stedman was jailed

He subsequently admitted two counts of shoplifting in April at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Appearing at Salisbury Crown Court last Friday to be sentenced for the shoplifting matters, Stedman was jailed for two months.

But the court heard Stedman carried out the offences while still subject to a community order for unrelated matters.

It prompted the judge to revoke the order and increase Stedman’s sentence by jailing him for another 12 months – taking his total jail term to 14 months.

PC Darren Graham said after the sentence: ‘This is a great result for the community and local businesses, and I am pleased that Stedman will now spend a lengthy time behind bars to prevent any further offending.’

