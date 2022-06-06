Officers were deployed to the scene in Southampton amid reports that they were seen ‘trying to steal other motorcycles’.

The rider was seen driving at ‘excess’ speed and failed to stop, sparking a police chase.

One person was arrested and his vehicle was found to have been stolen, police have said.

A statement from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘We were deployed to assist after a report of a motorcycle seen with two persons armed with a sledgehammer in Southampton, trying to steal other motorcycles.

‘This one was seen at excess speed and failed to stop and a pursuit commenced.

‘It was brought to an end by using tactical contact and the rider has been arrested.

‘Motorbike confirmed as stolen from last year.

‘Arrested for Dangerous driving, fail to provide a sample, theft of vehicle and two counts of attempted theft of vehicle.