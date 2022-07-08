Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones and Chief Inspector for Fareham and Gosport, Fifi Gulam-Husen, have met to discuss what more can be done to tackle crimes against women the county.

Around one in three women and girls in the UK are subjected to violence, ranging from physical and sexual harm to coercion and deprivation of liberty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Inspector Fifi Gulam-Husen, who runs the Fareham and Gosport districts. Picture: David George

Chief Insp Gulam-Husen said: 'Being a woman myself, this is something that I'm hugely passionate about.

'Hampshire is a beautiful place - when I'm not working I'll go camping on weekends and there are so many lovely spots to choose from - but at the same time there are places that all women know they simply cannot go, and they know what will happen if they do.’

In March, John Horne raped a 22-year-old woman on a footbridge near Fareham Railway Station.

Horne, of Broadacre Place, Fareham, was jailed for nine years.

'That happened in my first week on the job,' Chief Insp Gulam-Husen said.

'It was a truly shocking case, and I don't want women and girls in my district to live in fear of that happening to them. We want them to be safe, wherever they are.

'I was proud of how we brought him to justice, but it's a case that has definitely stuck with me.'

SEE ALSO: Teenage cyclist arrested in Fareham after police find suspected cocaine on him

In the same month as Horne's attack, a 17-year-old girl on a bus from Fareham to Locks Heath was also sexually assaulted.

Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones said: 'Areas such as Gosport have higher than average levels of domestic abuse for the Hampshire area and therefore working closely with the district commander is key to reducing the number of crimes.

'I have created a violence against women and girls task force which district commanders attend from time to time in order to go through specific projects they are running in their areas, and I pay charities to work with local schools to work with children from year five upwards to deliver education on crime and staying safe.