The county’s police chief has vowed to stamp out any disorder that spills over during the rising number of protests.

Guildhall Square protest

Alexis Boon, the new chief constable of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said officers respect the right to protest but will step in if it “crosses the line”.

Portsmouth and Waterlooville have seen a number of anti-migrant and counter protests in recent weeks which have seen passions stirred. On July 5, police were forced to intervene as confrontations turned violent resulting in three people arrested.

Last week a man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order incident in Queen Street during an anti-asylum protest. On that occasion, a police spokesperson said: “We balance the rights of those lawfully protesting, and the rights of others to go about their lives without being subject to unacceptable disruption, whilst keeping the public safe. Our priority with protests is always public safety.”

Speaking to The News about the growing swell of unrest in communities which have resulted in a spike of protesting on the streets, chief constable Boon said: “People have got the right to protest. It’s enshrined in our rights. For me it's when people move from protest to disorder and criminality and when that happens we will enforce the law.”

He said of the police’s stance: “We are apolitical, without fear or favour, we are not on anyone’s side. We're just making sure communities are safe. It’s really important that message gets across - which we talk to our officers about. It’s about enforcing the law. We do not take a view on these things and are impartial.

“With communities we’re here to say ‘we’re here to look after you’ and are there engaging and talking. I’d say in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight most of the protests have gone ok. There’s been no major disorder which is a testament to the people that they are obeying the law.”

He added: “We’re not ignorant of the fact (violence) can happen. We try not to over police and do it in a way that is safe and secure and people can protest and talk about what’s important to them. But when it crosses that line we’re really clear we’ll step in and deal with criminal offences.”