The Fareham Neighbourhood Policing Team tackled races in and around Fareham, including Whiteley, Segensworth, and Titchfield on Saturday night.

Working alongside the Roads Policing Unit and Fareham and Gosport Response Team, officers tackled the growing issue blighting the evening streets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fareham police have 'disrupted' several large car meets across the borough.

A Facebook post from Fareham police said: ‘Over recent months, police have received a high number of reports in relation to car meets which have been happening within our district. What should be a peaceful and enjoyable meeting for car enthusiasts, has resulted in physical assaults, criminal damage and reports of dangerous and careless driving as well as anti-social behaviour.

‘Although we appreciate the enthusiasm and care, some place into their vehicles, we do need to remember that when large groups are in an area late at night they can cause disruption to members of the public and businesses. We do try our best, acting fairly and proportionally but in some cases we will take positive action when we have no other choices.

‘Not only can it be very intimidating for members of the public having to drive through large groups, it can negatively affect local residents and businesses. This includes the clean up after these meets take place as often, there is damage to road surfaces, furniture and litter left behind, all of which can be costly to rectify.’

Patrols identified hotspot locations including cars racing near to Tesco in Whiteley.

Officers said most vehicle owners were ‘very polite’ and were given advice following an earlier incident in the day in Whiteley.

Officers also attended Asda on Newgate Lane and said there was a large number of vehicles around Parkway in Whiteley.

‘At approximately midnight, around 20 vehicles gathered along the street and embankments. Anti-social behaviour was clear with the amount of noise being made and disturbance caused to the local business, some of which operate 24/7,’ the statement continued.

‘A large number of the group did not like us joining the party and soon dispersed as we arrived.’

Warning letters were issued to some of the drivers while a number received tickets for various offences across the evening. This including contravening a red traffic light, having a tyre below the legal limit and an expired MOT.