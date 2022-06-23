A Surrey Police Community Support Officer was stabbed on Tuesday – in what is being described as a targeted attack.
The victim was off duty but wearing parts of her uniform.
Surrey Police described her attacker as white, aged 14-15 years old and of slim build with a black hooded top and a surgical face mask.
Two 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Hampshire Police Federation said: ‘All at the federation wish her well and a swift recovery.
‘She has been taken to hospital with serious injuries from what is being described as an attempted murder.’
DI Gareth Hicks said: ‘We do not believe this to be a terror-related incident, but we do believe this was a targeted attack as the PCSO was wearing parts of her uniform at the time.’