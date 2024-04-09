Police conclude probe over bitter "Fast and Furious" Port Solent Car Meet incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police at Port Solent Car Meet on March 3

Jason White, who runs the car meet at the marina boardwalk, said both he and a female marshal were nearly “run over” at the event on March 3 by a vehicle - sparking a police investigation. A video of the incident was captured in which a car leaves the scene and can be heard “popping” before a woman is heard saying: “Up yours”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brewing "Fast and Furious" row finally erupted at the event after Jason claimed he was “abused” and “harassed” by people who turned up. He told The News some of the group were previously banned due to their cars not meeting the strict criteria and for doing “popping, banging and revving”.

Jason White. Pic: Stuart Martin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Mike Wake, who organises Low, Loud and Proud (LLP) static car meets, was among those to gatecrash the event to “make a stand” and show solidarity to friends he said were unfairly banned despite meeting the criteria of the Port Solent event. Mike, who said he was acting in a personal capacity and not as part of LLP, told The News they had been on the receiving end of “abuse” and felt “discriminated” against when previously being turned away at the Port Solent event.

Police said last month they were investigating the incident involving a car being “driven too close” to Jason and the marshal who were forced to “step out of the way to avoid the vehicle”.

A spokesperson said in March: “We are currently investigating the matter and will be conducting enquiries, such as reviewing CCTV footage, in order to establish what happened.”

Now a month on from the episode the force has given an update over their probe. A spokesperson said: “On the basis of all enquiries conducted and the evidence obtained by police, including reviewing CCTV covering the incident, no criminal offences have been identified and this investigation has now been filed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason, speaking after last month’s bitter event, said: “They turned up early on Sunday after posting on Facebook threatening to trash the Port Solent car meet. They had about 30 cars and they told security they were going to cause me as much inconvenience as possible.

“We made the police aware but they couldn’t do much as it’s a public car park. The group were being abusive to me and people that came to the event and were causing disruption by popping and banging in their cars.

“A motorbike nearly ran me and a marshal over. They even had the audacity to give me a flyer to say they would be back next week.

“They have been slagging me off and harassing me because I previously turned some of their cars away. They wanted to disrupt our car meet which is one of the only legitimate ones around. It was intimidating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike, responding to Jason’s claims, said friends were previously turned away despite meeting the criteria. “We went there to prove a point to say he shouldn’t be dictating who can and can’t come in,” he said.

“(Jason) looks down his nose at people and says he has this criteria but what he really means is that you have to be aged around 50-60, posh and drive something like a Ferrari to make him look really good.

“There were about 15 of us in 15 different cars. I told people this was not an LLP thing and not to wear LLP gear as I wanted it to be as far away from the club as possible but I can’t do anything about people having LLP stickers on their cars. It’s a public car park and we were allowed there.