Man collides with bus in Gosport and taken to hospital as park area taped off from public

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 15th Sep 2024, 13:27 GMT
Updated 15th Sep 2024, 14:57 GMT
A man has collided with a bus in Gosport with police setting up a cordon around a park.

An area of Walpole Park had to be taped off from the public earlier this morning following an incident in Willis Road. A male, aged in his 60s, collided with a bus.

A police cordon has been set up in a park in Gosport. | Tony Weaver
A police cordon has been set up in a park in Gosport. | Tony Weaver

Police were called to the scene at 10.44am. Pictures show officers working at the scene and treating an individual, with a few residents watching on.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the pedestrian has been taken to hospital for further assessment. The individual suffered a minor injury.

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240396235.

