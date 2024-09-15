Man collides with bus in Gosport and taken to hospital as park area taped off from public
A man has collided with a bus in Gosport with police setting up a cordon around a park.
An area of Walpole Park had to be taped off from the public earlier this morning following an incident in Willis Road. A male, aged in his 60s, collided with a bus.
Police were called to the scene at 10.44am. Pictures show officers working at the scene and treating an individual, with a few residents watching on.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the pedestrian has been taken to hospital for further assessment. The individual suffered a minor injury.
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240396235.