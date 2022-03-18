Police crackdown on illegal and incorrect use e-scooter riders across Hampshire

An e-scooter rider is stopped by a police officer

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary Roads Policing Unit have carried out an operation focused on e-scooters over the last three days in Portsmouth, Southampton, Ryde and Newport on the Isle of Wight.

During the operation, the team have been engaging with riders of rental e-scooters, ensuring they are being appropriately used, and those using private e-scooters.

Currently, only Voi rental e-scooters are legally allowed to be used in Portsmouth, with private ones only able to be used on private land and with the owner's permission.

Fourteen riders were spoken with in Goldsmith Avenue and London Road in Portsmouth, with each receiving a warning letter.

While on Shirley High Street and Portswood Road, Southampton, on Tuesday, officers spoke with 11 riders, with nine warning letters issued to private users. One driver was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

And on Wednesday, the team spent time in Ryde and Newport, speaking with three riders, as well as speaking with local residents at Morrison's supermarket about road safety and community issues.

Over the three days, the team also dealt with a number of other motoring issues. These included incidents where seat belts were not being worn, mobile phones being used, parking on a pedestrian crossing and number plate offence.

In Southampton, a 43-year-old man was also arrested on Portswood Road in Southampton on suspicion of drug driving and failing to provide a specimen. He has been released under investigation.

Sergeant Dave Hazlett, of the Road Safety Unit, said: ‘During the three days, we have been out engaging with riders of e-scooters, and raising the awareness that privately owned e-scooters cannot be used on public roads or on pathways.

‘We appreciate that people are often trying to use them as part of a more economical and sustainable form of transport, however, they are still classed as a motor vehicle and cannot used on the roads as the law currently stands.

‘If a person is seen using one illegally, then they do receive a formal warning. If they are seen again, then they can be issued with a fine, receive points on their licence and have the scooter seized.

‘Increasingly, we are also seeing e-scooters being used to facilitate other criminality as well, and we want to ensure we are able to protect our communities.’

