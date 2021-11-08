Police 'deal appropriately' with two boys, aged 10, found with knives in Fareham
POLICE were called after two children were seen with knives in a park.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 8:13 am
Updated
Monday, 8th November 2021, 8:39 am
Several police cars attended the Castle Street area in Fareham yesterday afternoon.
Read More
Read MoreBurglar kicks open door of Portsmouth home and causes homeowner to flee and dogs...
Officers found two boys, both aged 10, with knives.
Police said they ‘dealt with them appropriately’.
Police added: ‘Their parents were also spoken to by officers.’
Advice was issued for parents who want to know more about youths and knives. See safe4me.co.uk/portfolio/knife-crime