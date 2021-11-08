Police 'deal appropriately' with two boys, aged 10, found with knives in Fareham

POLICE were called after two children were seen with knives in a park.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 8th November 2021, 8:13 am
Updated Monday, 8th November 2021, 8:39 am
Police

Several police cars attended the Castle Street area in Fareham yesterday afternoon.

Officers found two boys, both aged 10, with knives.

Police said they ‘dealt with them appropriately’.

Police added: ‘Their parents were also spoken to by officers.’

Advice was issued for parents who want to know more about youths and knives. See safe4me.co.uk/portfolio/knife-crime

