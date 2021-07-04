Eileen Hughes. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Eileen Hughes has been locked up for a year for a string of theft offences across Winchester, Fareham, Gosport and Hayling Island.

The 49-year-old, of Blanchard Road in Bishops Waltham, appeared at Southampton Crown Court on Friday where she was jailed for a number of offences she previously admitted.

These included stealing scrap metal from Wallisdean Avenue, Fareham, on October 28, 2020; stealing scrap metal from a business at Culverlands Business Park, Shedfield, on the same date; stealing a plant from outside an address in Knowle Avenue, Knowle, on December 8, 2020; and stealing a pair of shoes from a driveway in Gosport Road, Lee-on-the-Solent on December 13, 2020.

She also stole vehicle batteries on Portchester Road in Fareham on January 12, 2021; stole copper piping from a garden on Cottes Way, Fareham, on January 24, 2021; and stole scrap metal from a yard on Havant Road, Hayling Island, on February 11 this year.

These offences were committed whilst Hughes was serving an 18-month community order, handed to her on November 20 last year for previous theft offences in Southampton and Swanmore.

PC Sharon Conway said: ‘Eileen Hughes has been a perennial nuisance across the county for months.

‘She has brazenly approached people’s properties and stolen items, become aggressive when challenged, and shown no regard whatsoever to previous court orders imposed against her.

‘I am pleased that she is now behind bars to prevent any further offending taking place.’

