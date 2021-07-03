Thugs attack woman before stealing money from her handbag in Gosport

Picture: PA

The incident happened at around 10.20pm on Wednesday in an alleyway on Southcroft Road.

The victim, a 27-year-old woman, was walking down the alleyway when two unknown men approached her.

They then assaulted her and stole money from her handbag.

The two suspects are described as being white men, around 5ft 7ins tall with small builds.

They were both described as wearing dark hooded tracksuits with baseball caps.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you remember seeing two men matching this description, or have dash cam footage of them?

‘Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210258165. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

