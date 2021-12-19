Police tweeted this morning: ‘This moped was reported stolen in the early hours of yesterday in Southampton - it was spotted this morning in Shirley with two persons onboard.

‘Their inexperience showed as they fell off trying to get away - they then ran and hid in some bushes to try and evade us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stolen scooter Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

‘However @HantsTVPolDogs arrived quickly and after a loud bark (from the dog, not handler!) both came out of the bushes and were detained.’