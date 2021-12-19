Police dog tracks down Hampshire teenagers who fell off a stolen scooter
A police dog tracked down two teenagers who fell off a stolen scooter in Hampshire in the early hours.
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 9:09 am
Police tweeted this morning: ‘This moped was reported stolen in the early hours of yesterday in Southampton - it was spotted this morning in Shirley with two persons onboard.
‘Their inexperience showed as they fell off trying to get away - they then ran and hid in some bushes to try and evade us.
‘However @HantsTVPolDogs arrived quickly and after a loud bark (from the dog, not handler!) both came out of the bushes and were detained.’
Police said that two 14-year-old boys from Southampton were ‘assisting us with our enquiries in relation to the theft of vehicle’.