Blake Court: Police burst into flat at notorious Gosport tower block as suspected drugs seized
Officers, including horse riders from the mounted unit - were deployed to Blake Court in South Street, Gosport, this morning. Local units conducted a narcotics warrant at a flat, with re-elected police and crime commissioner, Donna Jones, present.
Gosport Police reported on Facebook that officers seized “a number of boxes and bags of suspected Class C drugs”. They added: “Whilst there, officers also arrested a 37-year-old woman outside the flat on suspicion of breaching court bail conditions.
“She remains in custody at this time. Class C drugs are causing significant harm – they are often bought on the dark web and prepared in a way that makes them a lot stronger than their prescription counterparts, posing a serious health risk to those who use them.”
A flat in the apartment block was shut by police in late April, as residents were tormented with disgusting incidents and other disorder. Police previously said residents were faced with “disgusting scenes of human faeces in the corridors and stairwells, and drug paraphernalia littering the floor”.
The force added that residents were subjected to abuse and assault, while being confronted with frequent drug dealing, drug use and intoxicated drug users passed out in the stairwells. A three month partial closure order was enacted at one of the flats.
Even with this relief, beleaguered residents have reported to The News that drug users are still seen in the area when they aren’t supposed to be - being heard “shouting and arguing” at all hours. A police spokesperson confirmed several reports were made to the force between April 25 and 30.
Gosport Police added: “Our town is much safer without the scourge of drugs supply. Please keep reporting information to us, and we will continue our proactive efforts to remove drugs from the streets and develop intelligence to identify the suppliers.”