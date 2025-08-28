Police enquiries ongoing after swan beaten to death by children

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2025, 11:04 BST
Police are continuing to make enquiries after a swan was attacked in Portsmouth on bank holiday Monday.

The incident happened at Canoe Lake on at around 9pm on Monday, August 25. An eyewitness saw what they described as a “group of children” throwing stones and sticks at the swan before kicking and jumping on it.

Most Popular

The swan was taken in by the charity Swan Support and given veterinary care but later died from its injuries.

The swan was attacked by two children on Monday, August 25, and later died from its injuries.placeholder image
The swan was attacked by two children on Monday, August 25, and later died from its injuries. | Swan Support

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have confirmed that they are aware of the incident and are looking into it. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident whereby two children were reported to have attacked a swan at Canoe Lake, Southsea, on Monday, August 25 at around 9pm. The swan has since died. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Swan Support provided updates on the incident on its social media page, including details from an eyewitness that claimed an adult was with the children and their parents were also in the park at the same time.

Despite the charities best efforts they confirmed that the swan had died a day after the attack.

The post said: “With heavy hearts, we share that she passed away in the early hours of this morning. We are utterly heartbroken. We tried everything we could, but it wasn’t enough - and for that, we are so deeply sorry. You deserved a kinder world. Fly free now, beautiful girl.”

Related topics:ParentsSwanPoliceSouthseaHampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice