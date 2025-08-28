Police enquiries ongoing after swan beaten to death by children

Police are continuing to make enquiries after a swan was attacked in Portsmouth on bank holiday Monday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at Canoe Lake on at around 9pm on Monday, August 25. An eyewitness saw what they described as a “group of children” throwing stones and sticks at the swan before kicking and jumping on it.

The swan was taken in by the charity Swan Support and given veterinary care but later died from its injuries.

The swan was attacked by two children on Monday, August 25, and later died from its injuries. | Swan Support

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have confirmed that they are aware of the incident and are looking into it. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident whereby two children were reported to have attacked a swan at Canoe Lake, Southsea, on Monday, August 25 at around 9pm. The swan has since died. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Swan Support provided updates on the incident on its social media page, including details from an eyewitness that claimed an adult was with the children and their parents were also in the park at the same time.

Despite the charities best efforts they confirmed that the swan had died a day after the attack.

The post said: “With heavy hearts, we share that she passed away in the early hours of this morning. We are utterly heartbroken. We tried everything we could, but it wasn’t enough - and for that, we are so deeply sorry. You deserved a kinder world. Fly free now, beautiful girl.”