Police enquiries ongoing after swan beaten to death by children
The incident happened at Canoe Lake on at around 9pm on Monday, August 25. An eyewitness saw what they described as a “group of children” throwing stones and sticks at the swan before kicking and jumping on it.
The swan was taken in by the charity Swan Support and given veterinary care but later died from its injuries.
Police have confirmed that they are aware of the incident and are looking into it. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident whereby two children were reported to have attacked a swan at Canoe Lake, Southsea, on Monday, August 25 at around 9pm. The swan has since died. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Swan Support provided updates on the incident on its social media page, including details from an eyewitness that claimed an adult was with the children and their parents were also in the park at the same time.
Despite the charities best efforts they confirmed that the swan had died a day after the attack.
The post said: “With heavy hearts, we share that she passed away in the early hours of this morning. We are utterly heartbroken. We tried everything we could, but it wasn’t enough - and for that, we are so deeply sorry. You deserved a kinder world. Fly free now, beautiful girl.”