Tickets go on sale tomorrow (April 26) from 10am to see television star Michael McIntyre at the Kings Theatre, in Albert Road.

The former Britain’s Got Talent judge will perform in front of audiences at the Southsea venue on May 17 as part of his Work in Progress tour, which includes shows in Oxford, Brighton and Swansea.

In a post on social media tonight, the Kings Theatre said: ‘New show on sale tomorrow!

‘At 10am tomorrow morning tickets for Michael McIntyre - Work In Progress will go on sale.

‘Join Michael as he tries out some of his brand new material.’