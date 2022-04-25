Popular comedian and former Britain's Got Talent judge Michael McIntyre to perform at the Kings Theatre in Portsmouth - here's how to get tickets

A POPULAR comedian is set to grace a Portsmouth stage for a new date in his UK tour.

By Fiona Callingham
Monday, 25th April 2022, 7:18 pm

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (April 26) from 10am to see television star Michael McIntyre at the Kings Theatre, in Albert Road.

The former Britain’s Got Talent judge will perform in front of audiences at the Southsea venue on May 17 as part of his Work in Progress tour, which includes shows in Oxford, Brighton and Swansea.

Michael McIntyre is set to appear at the Kings Theatre, Portsmouth in May

In a post on social media tonight, the Kings Theatre said: ‘New show on sale tomorrow!

‘At 10am tomorrow morning tickets for Michael McIntyre - Work In Progress will go on sale.

‘Join Michael as he tries out some of his brand new material.’

To buy tickets go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

