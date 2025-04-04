Wanted Southampton man recalled to prison following a police appeal in February
A wanted man has now been recalled to prison after police released a public appeal to help find him in February.
Bleu Alford, 33, from Southampton, was wanted by police on recall to prison. After being unable to find him through various enquiries, the police released a public appeal to help locate him in February.
The police believed that he was still in the Southampton area and they have now confirmed that he has been found and recalled to prison.