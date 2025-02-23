Police issue warning to anyone harbouring wanted criminal on the run
Officers are hunting for 33-year-old Bleu Alford from Southampton who is wanted on a recall to prison.
A force spokesperson said: “Officers have followed various lines of enquiry to locate Bleu, who is still believed to be in the Southampton area, and we are now turning to the public for assistance.
“Anyone found to be harbouring Bleu, in order to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him, may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.”
The fugitive is described as white, approximately 6ft 1ins tall with mousy brown hair and a medium build.
“If you have seen him, or have any information regarding his current whereabouts, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 44250069286,” the spokesperson added.
You can also submit information here: How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form, below.