Police find missing 15-year-old Jenna from Fareham

POLICE say that a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Fareham has been found overnight.

By Richard Lemmer
Friday, 20th August 2021, 4:11 pm
Updated Saturday, 21st August 2021, 10:46 am

The girl, identified as Jenna from Fareham, had last been seen at about 1.35pm yesterday.

Jenna’s family and police were ‘extremely concerned’ for her welfare, police had said.

Today, a spokesman said: ‘As ever, your help with sharing our appeal to locate Jenna really is appreciated by us all.’

