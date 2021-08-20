The girl, identified as Jenna from Fareham, had last been seen at about 1.35pm yesterday.

Jenna’s family and police were ‘extremely concerned’ for her welfare, police had said.

A missing 15-year-old girl has been found

Today, a spokesman said: ‘As ever, your help with sharing our appeal to locate Jenna really is appreciated by us all.’

