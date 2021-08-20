Police find missing 15-year-old Jenna from Fareham
POLICE say that a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Fareham has been found overnight.
The girl, identified as Jenna from Fareham, had last been seen at about 1.35pm yesterday.
Jenna’s family and police were ‘extremely concerned’ for her welfare, police had said.
Today, a spokesman said: ‘As ever, your help with sharing our appeal to locate Jenna really is appreciated by us all.’