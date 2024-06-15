Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are imploring football supporters to behave themselves during England’s campaign at Euro 2024.

The Three Lions kick off their tournament against Serbia at 8pm tomorrow evening. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the combination of warm weather and increased activity in pubs and clubs can result increased public order incidents, anti-social behaviour and violence.

Football fans have been told to behave themselves by Hampshire police during Euro 2024 matches. Pictured are supporters during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium, Qatar. Picture: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images. | Getty Images

Chief Inspector Chris Spellerberg said: "Euro 2024 will be a fantastic event and we want people to enjoy watching the tournament with friends and families in the right spirit. We know the vast majority of supporters will enjoy themselves responsibly with no interest in causing trouble. However, for a minority, with alcohol and warmer weather combined, that excitement can spill over into anti-social behaviour, disorder and domestic abuse.

“We will not tolerate such behaviour and will relentlessly pursue those who use the event to commit crime and disorder.” Increased patrols will be in place during England matchdays. CI Spellerberg said anyone who has any concerns should let an officer know. “Our local policing teams will continue to work in partnership with local authorities and local commissioned services as part of their patrols in order to form a robust response to any incidents that may occur, while also seeking to prevent offending occurring in the first instance,” he added.