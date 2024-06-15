Euro 2024: Portsmouth police urge football fans to behave responsibly and promise to crack down on disorder
The Three Lions kick off their tournament against Serbia at 8pm tomorrow evening. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the combination of warm weather and increased activity in pubs and clubs can result increased public order incidents, anti-social behaviour and violence.
Chief Inspector Chris Spellerberg said: "Euro 2024 will be a fantastic event and we want people to enjoy watching the tournament with friends and families in the right spirit. We know the vast majority of supporters will enjoy themselves responsibly with no interest in causing trouble. However, for a minority, with alcohol and warmer weather combined, that excitement can spill over into anti-social behaviour, disorder and domestic abuse.
“We will not tolerate such behaviour and will relentlessly pursue those who use the event to commit crime and disorder.” Increased patrols will be in place during England matchdays. CI Spellerberg said anyone who has any concerns should let an officer know. “Our local policing teams will continue to work in partnership with local authorities and local commissioned services as part of their patrols in order to form a robust response to any incidents that may occur, while also seeking to prevent offending occurring in the first instance,” he added.
The force said there was a 26 per cent rise in domestic violence incidents after England won or drew a match during the 2022 World Cup. This rose to a 38 per cent rise following a defeat, with an 11 per cent increase the next day after a win or a loss. Anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse can report incidents on the police website.