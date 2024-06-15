Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman was viciously attacked in front of her family on the seafront.

The female, in her 20s, was left with a dislocated shoulder following the assault last Saturday (June 8). Officers were called to the promenade and beach area near South Parade Pier just after 5pm.

One eye witness anti-social behaviour has been a major problem, with youths stealing alcohol, causing vandalism and picking on the general public. “They are destroying the area of the promenade,” they added. “Vandalism and fighting is happening constantly.

A woman was brutally attacked in front of her family on Southsea seafront, being left with a dislocated shoulder. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

“They picked on a family and beat up someone in front of their mum. The crime rate in Portsmouth is phenomenal. People are stealing alcohol from the Co-op, going onto the beach, drinking it, getting drunk and causing trouble with whoever they can.” The eye witness said the incident happened at roughly 4.20pm.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: “The woman reported suffering a dislocated shoulder and received treatment at the scene. Officers attended and an investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances of what happened. No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing.”