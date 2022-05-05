The victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, revealed she is regularly plagued by loitering boys in Purbrook Chase Precinct, Crookhorn Lane in Widley.

The woman said she is called a prostitute, paedophile and racist, among other aggressive taunts.

Police are called and move on the teenagers before they return, the woman said. She also said parents of the teenagers blame her for the abuse.

Purbrook Chase Precinct in Widley. Pic Google

The desperate woman has turned to Havant MP Alan Mak and the borough council for help but is still left battling the menaces.

Speaking to The News, she said: ‘I have a bunch of boys outside most evenings calling me all the names under the sun like I am a prostitute and a paedophile.

‘I have a video of when I interacted with them and asked them to go away which I recorded for the police. I have been feeling suicidal.

‘I have been trying to get the parents to call off their kids but they are not helping and tell me to deal with it and act as if it is all my fault. I am at my wit's end.’

The woman said police help but tell her there is only so much they can do. ‘I have reported it to police and they move them on but the boys then come back. The police say their hands are tied with what they can do,’ she said.

The woman said the situation got worse recently with there ‘lots’ of boys loitering with police called on a near daily basis.

Hampshire police said it is aware of the trouble and has made the trouble hotspot a ‘priority’ location to patrol - reducing problems.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We are aware of reports of anti-social behaviour in the area and have increased patrols as a result, which seems to have had an impact on reports so far.

‘This area is a priority for the local team and we will be continuing proactive patrols there.’