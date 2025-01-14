Man uses £500 of counterfeit cash to prise away phone from victim in Waterlooville Facebook Marketplace fraud
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has issued a fraud appeal following an incident in Springwood Avenue, Waterlooville, on December 17. The force said a man attended the address of a Facebook Marketplace seller to buy a phone.
The male paid £500 in cash, which later turned out to be counterfeit notes. “Officers have been conducting enquiries and are now releasing this image of a man we would like to speak to,” police said.
“If you know his identity, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any dashcam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us. You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240553080.”
Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.