Hundreds of pounds of counterfeit cash being used to prise a phone away from a victim has forced police to take action.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has issued a fraud appeal following an incident in Springwood Avenue, Waterlooville, on December 17. The force said a man attended the address of a Facebook Marketplace seller to buy a phone.

Police would like to speak to this man after a Facebook Marketplace seller was conned out of a mobile phone by someone in Waterlooville using £500 in counterfeit bank notes. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

The male paid £500 in cash, which later turned out to be counterfeit notes. “Officers have been conducting enquiries and are now releasing this image of a man we would like to speak to,” police said.

“If you know his identity, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any dashcam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us. You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240553080.”