Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of people will be flocking to a Royal Navy base this Summer with the date of an annual open day being announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Collingwood in Newgate Lane, Fareham, will be opening to the public once again on Saturday, June 28, 2025. The family event attracts thousands of people every year, with the public getting chance to go behind the scenes and see what life is like in the Royal Navy.

A date has been announced for the annual HMS Collingwood Open Day, where thousands of people will flock to see the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity Field Gun competition and other attractions. | Keith Woodland

Captain Tim Davey, Commanding Officer of HMS Collingwood, said: ““We are looking forward to opening our gates to the public again this year for our annual Open Day. It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the world class training delivered here in partnership with Team Fisher. We are also delighted to be able to support local businesses and charitable organisations, and engage with the wider community and naval families as a whole.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event showcases the annual Field Gun Competition, hosted for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity. A range of crews from across the UK will compete for the coveted Brickwoods Trophy, with last year’s winner, HMS Seahawk, looking to retain the award.

Calum, Louie and Mia Osted having fun at the HMS Collingwood Open Day last Summer. | Keith Woodland

A whole host of attractions will be on display at the HMS Collingwood Open Day in Fareham. | Keith Woodland

NOW READ: 59 riveting pictures from the beloved HMS Collingwood Open Day

Other family-filled activities and displays are also planned to showcase the defence training which takes place at the base, and other aspects of serving in the Royal Navy and the armed forces. Interactive zones will allow people to get their hands on training equipment and experience some of the drills first-hand, including navigating a ship into harbour on a warship bridge simulator.

Other attractions include a military village, fairground rides including dodgems, a petting zoo in the children’s area with inflatable attractions and much more - all free of charge. Tickets will go on sale soon, with discounts available for Early Bird purchases. HMS Collingwood will open at 9.30am, with a free bus service being available from Fareham and Gosport and back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cpt Davey added: “Yet again we will be hosting the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity Field Gun competition, which offers excitement and fast paced entertainment for everyone, whilst demonstrating the core values of all our Service personnel.” Further details will be announced on the HMS Collingwood Facebook page.