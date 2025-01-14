Royal Navy: HMS Collingwood Open Day 2025 in Fareham announced with Summer fun planned - when
HMS Collingwood in Newgate Lane, Fareham, will be opening to the public once again on Saturday, June 28, 2025. The family event attracts thousands of people every year, with the public getting chance to go behind the scenes and see what life is like in the Royal Navy.
Captain Tim Davey, Commanding Officer of HMS Collingwood, said: ““We are looking forward to opening our gates to the public again this year for our annual Open Day. It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the world class training delivered here in partnership with Team Fisher. We are also delighted to be able to support local businesses and charitable organisations, and engage with the wider community and naval families as a whole.”
The event showcases the annual Field Gun Competition, hosted for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity. A range of crews from across the UK will compete for the coveted Brickwoods Trophy, with last year’s winner, HMS Seahawk, looking to retain the award.
Other family-filled activities and displays are also planned to showcase the defence training which takes place at the base, and other aspects of serving in the Royal Navy and the armed forces. Interactive zones will allow people to get their hands on training equipment and experience some of the drills first-hand, including navigating a ship into harbour on a warship bridge simulator.
Other attractions include a military village, fairground rides including dodgems, a petting zoo in the children’s area with inflatable attractions and much more - all free of charge. Tickets will go on sale soon, with discounts available for Early Bird purchases. HMS Collingwood will open at 9.30am, with a free bus service being available from Fareham and Gosport and back.
Cpt Davey added: “Yet again we will be hosting the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity Field Gun competition, which offers excitement and fast paced entertainment for everyone, whilst demonstrating the core values of all our Service personnel.” Further details will be announced on the HMS Collingwood Facebook page.
