A male was spotted trying door handles at a number of addresses in Barkis House, Brownlow Close, Buckland. Police said the man tried to prise his way into the locations on February 25 at 1am.

Police would like to speak to this man after a male was seen trying to break into flats in Buckland. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "He did not gain entry to any of the flats and nothing was taken. As part of our investigation, we are now releasing a CCTV image of a man who was seen in the area at the time that we would like to speak to in connection with our enquiries."

The man is described as white, aged in his 30s, between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 9ins tall and of a skinny build. He has a moustache, acne and was seen wearing a black hooded top, a black jacket, black trousers, a black hat and black trainers. "We are asking anyone who recognises this description or the CCTV image to please contact us," police said.