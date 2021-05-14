Police hunt grey haired man with beard who 'whistled at and followed' schoolgirl as she walked home
POLICE are hunting a grey haired man with a beard who ‘whistled at and followed’ a schoolgirl on her way home.
Officers are trying to track the man, thought to be aged 45 – 55 who was wearing his hair in a bun, after he made a beeline for the girl in Florence Park, Chichester, shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.
No other similar incidents have been reported to police.
A police statement said: ‘The man is described as white, between 45 to 55, 5ft 5in, with grey hair worn in a bun a grey beard and glasses, wearing blue jeans and a dark top.
‘This is currently believed to be an isolated report and there have been no other recent such reports for the area.’
The girl was not harmed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 or 999, or online at sussex.police.uk, quoting serial 1604 of 11/05.