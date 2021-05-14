Officers are trying to track the man, thought to be aged 45 – 55 who was wearing his hair in a bun, after he made a beeline for the girl in Florence Park, Chichester, shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.

No other similar incidents have been reported to police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating the incident

A police statement said: ‘The man is described as white, between 45 to 55, 5ft 5in, with grey hair worn in a bun a grey beard and glasses, wearing blue jeans and a dark top.

‘This is currently believed to be an isolated report and there have been no other recent such reports for the area.’

The girl was not harmed.

SEE ALSO: Electric bikes stolen

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 or 999, or online at sussex.police.uk, quoting serial 1604 of 11/05.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron